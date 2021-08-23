WLET - Gene Capps

Divisive issues

While reading the Journal article “A Great Divide” (Aug. 15) about a meeting in the Bethabara Moravian Church dealing with both divisive issues in America and related tenets of the Moravian Church, I remembered reading When Sheep Attack, a book about what can happen to a church when a small group of antagonists in a congregation attempt to make changes that ultimately have harmful results.

All church members, of course, have the right to express grievances. I, however, have two concerns about the Bethabara meeting. I hope most Moravian Church members have remained in their churches in part because of its resolute belief in inclusiveness. And I feel that many people have joined the Moravian Church because of that tenet. If that and other essentials are diminished, I worry that the church may slowly move to the periphery of American Protestant extremism.

I also am concerned that frenzied overt and covert rhetoric about doctrine will serve to divide congregations. Some of the feelings expressed at the Bethabara meeting have been extensively discussed already in many Moravian congregations. Dialogue about differences is a healthy process, and it can strengthen congregations. But ultimately, when sheep repeatedly attack and do not recognize consensus, the attacks can be divisive and even destructive.