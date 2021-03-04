WLET - Geneva Moore - SATURDAY

Pass the PRO Act

In November, America’s voters made history by electing a pro-worker majority into the House, Senate and White House.

We have a real chance to build the power of working people like never before through the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, the most significant worker empowerment legislation since the Great Depression.

This act would hold employers accountable for violations; protect strikes and other workplace protest activity; streamline the process for reaching a union contract; and protect the civil rights of all people and especially women, immigrants, people of color and the LGBTQ community.

The PRO Act passed by the House last year only to be blocked by former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, but he’s not in charge anymore. In 2021, the people of America’s labor movement will do everything in our power to win passage of the PRO Act.

Geneva Moore

Winston-Salem