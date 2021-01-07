WLET - George A. Bedsworth

Nothing less

President Trump’s 2016 election gave me concern for the future of this country. His conduct in office since then convinced me my fears were well founded.

It bothered me that many veterans voted for this coward to be the commander in chief. I served four years, seven months and one day in the U.S. Navy. I did not ask my daddy to get a doctor to say I had bone spurs so I could dodge the draft.

On Wednesday, I watched with sadness and disgust as our coward in chief urged his supporters to march to the Capitol to disrupt the counting of the Electoral College votes, saying he would walk with them. After exhorting them to do so, he slunk away to the White House, in typical Trumpian cowardly fashion. He probably went straight to the basement bunker.

He instigated, promoted and called for an insurrection against the United States of America. His conduct and statements, beginning even before this election, and since he lost the election by, what in his own words four years ago, was a “landslide,” amount to nothing less than sedition.