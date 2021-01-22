WLET - George Bryan

We need to get back to work, back to school and we need to stop deaths due to COVID.

Do the math: With 380,000 people living in Forsyth County, in order to vaccinate fully within three months we need to vaccinate over 4,000 per day — that’s every day! At our current rate of 500 or even 1,000 per day it will take a year.

OK, the supply may not be enough, but let’s push it, then have Mayor Allen Joines and the county commissioners advocate loudly enough until we get everyone back to work.

I’m not happy seeing North Carolina trailing in vaccinations in the nation. If there is a true commitment to getting this economy going again, let’s embrace 4,000 vaccinations per day in a county rich in medical personnel.

George Bryan

Winston-Salem