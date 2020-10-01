WLET - George Little

Reasons for Biden
In an obvious attempt to steer your readers away from President Trump’s repeated demonstrations of unfitness, incompetence, dishonesty, lawlessness, etc., one of your readers recently challenged those of us who support Joe Biden to name 10 reasons why he should receive our vote (“Put forth your reasons,” Sept. 24). Challenge accepted, as follows:
- Biden has executive experience at the presidential level based upon his eight years of working closely with President Obama as vice president.
- Biden has substantial legislative experience based upon his many years of service in Congress.
- As a lawyer, Biden understands the judiciary and its role in our democracy as the third branch of government specified by the Constitution.
- Biden will honor his oath to support and defend our Constitution, respect the rule of law and protect our democracy.
- Biden will support and protect affordable health care for all Americans.
- Biden will respect science and scientists.
- Biden will represent and show empathy for all Americans, whether they voted for him or not, and continue to demonstrate his strong Christian faith in his day-to-day actions.
- Biden will restore respect for America among our allies and adversaries alike around the world.
- Biden will not be influenced or controlled by foreign autocrats.
- Biden will not place private business interests above those of the country.
I can also think of another 208,000 (and counting) reasons to support Joe Biden, but the challenge was limited to 10.
George Little
Winston-Salem
