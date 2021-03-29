WLET - George Nilsson

Birx's witness

On a CNN documentary over the weekend, Dr. Deborah Birx, former President Trump’s coronavirus response coordinator, said the White House could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives if it had coordinated better during the onset of the pandemic.

Yeah, we knew that. And at the time, we could see it on her face. We could see her balk as Trump touted the possibility of injecting disinfectant into people to kill the virus – a possibility that launched a thousand parodies and fears that people might actually do as he said.

A lot of critics are now saying that she should have spoken up. That’s easy to say now.

I understand that she thought she did the right thing by keeping quiet. Certainly, if she’s spoken up, she would have “gone through some things,” in Trump’s parlance. No doubt, her replacement would have been even worse.

But none of that forgives Trump for costing hundreds of thousands of American lives by trying to play action-movie hero rather than telling the American people the truth about the virus.

He belongs in prison.

George Nilsson

Winston-Salem