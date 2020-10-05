WLET - George Sage

Endangering people

President Trump said he “got to meet” some of the soldiers at Walter Reed Hospital before he subjected his Secret Service detachment and some hospital personnel to COVID-19 when he went for a ride to wave at his supporters (“Trump says ‘I get it,’ then goes for drive,” Oct. 5). Let me be clear, this is not Trump showing his support for these people; his acts and actions exhibit deliberate indifference for the health and well-being of these people. It seems to me he wants the people to extract inferences from what he does as him being a caring person. This is problematic and is not supported by his above acts and actions.

He said he now understands the virus, yet only demonstrates an arrogance that does not support him having any understanding. Since the beginning of the virus, he has given out inaccurate and misleading information. He seems to always to be disputing the truth of what medically trained people are saying and making light of the virus. Notwithstanding, here we are with over 200,000 dead and no end in sight.