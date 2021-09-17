WLET - Georgia Mathias - THURSDAY

I just want to know — all these screaming heads we're seeing on TV of people who claim they're being discriminated against because they won't get vaccinated, with their Nazi analogies and persecution complexes — has their experience made them more empathetic toward people who have historically suffered persecution? Is Rep. Madison Cawthorn starting any new efforts to protect LGBTQ rights? Has Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made any efforts to block the voter restrictions that affect the Black vote?