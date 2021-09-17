 Skip to main content
WLET - Georgia Mathias - THURSDAY
More empathetic?

I just want to know — all these screaming heads we're seeing on TV of people who claim they're being discriminated against because they won't get vaccinated, with their Nazi analogies and persecution complexes — has their experience made them more empathetic toward people who have historically suffered persecution? Is Rep. Madison Cawthorn starting any new efforts to protect LGBTQ rights? Has Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made any efforts to block the voter restrictions that affect the Black vote?

Are they better people, more empathetic because of their supposed experiences?

Or is it all just about them?

Georgia Mathias

Winston-Salem

