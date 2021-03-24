 Skip to main content
WLET - Gerald Bean - FRIDAY
WLET - Gerald Bean - FRIDAY

Mass shootings

The free market has not solved the problem of mass shootings in America.

The proliferation of more, more, more guns has not solved the problem of mass shootings in America.

The prayers of Republican Christian legislators have not solved the problem of mass shootings in America.

Yet every other major country in the world has solved the problem of mass shootings.

If all we did was say, “Let’s do what they do,” we’d be better off. But people who worship at the altar of the Second Amendment won’t allow it. They’ve turned the Second Amendment into a suicide pact and they’re determined to take the rest of us down with them.

We’d better try commonsense gun control legislation while we still have some children left.

Gerald Bean

Winston-Salem

