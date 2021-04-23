WLET - Gerald Bean

Accountability
Some people are criticizing President Biden for calling the family of George Floyd to say that he was “praying for the right outcome” before the verdict on Derek Chauvin was in.
To me, this is another example of the empathy and compassion that Biden brings to the office.
It’s ridiculous to claim that his call could have influenced the outcome of the trial, though. The jury was already deliberating and couldn’t have known about his call.
Twice-impeached, former President Trump did much worse, of course. He constantly tweeted during the criminal trial of his friend Roger Stone. He advocated for Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher before his trial was over. He tried to get the FBI to drop its investigation into his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.
On top of that, many members of his administration, like Kellyanne Conway and Dan Scavino Jr., regularly and flippantly violated the Hatch Act.
I’m not writing to say how morally superior Biden is to Trump, though. He is, but that’s not the point.
The point is that with Biden, we finally have a president whom we can expect to act with decency and accountability. The lawless wild west days of “anything goes” are over.