WLET - Gerald Bean
WLET - Gerald Bean

Distractions

Illegal immigrants are invading the border, and only two-thirds of them – about the same rate as American citizens – have been vaccinated!

U.S. House Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene weren’t allowed to waltz into a prison unannounced whim to visit the Jan. 6 insurrectionists!

Leftist Democrats are childless – except for the millions who aren’t – so they have no stake in our future!

Join me next month for more “Distractions from the Republican COVID Failure That Is Killing American Citizens.”

Gerald Bean

Winston-Salem

