WLET - Gerald Bean

Work ethic

When I saw the title of Cal Thomas’ July 2 column, “Human nature and government checks,” I thought, oh, great. How long will it take him to claim that hungry people who just want food are envious of the rich?

It took 10 paragraphs. That’s his schtick, repeated over and over again.

Whatever happened to Americans’ “work ethic?” he asks.

The real answer is simplicity itself: People began to realize that others were profiting from their labor while they received barely enough to scrape by. Most workers in America are exploited for miniscule salaries and fewer benefits every year while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos skims a billion dollars an hour from their labor.

Is it really any wonder that people don’t want to go back to work? It’s not a fair deal.

“What is fair?” fans of the status quo ask. I don’t know, but it’s not what we’ve got now.

The Bible warns, not of envious poor people, but of greedy rich people, over and over again. Spoiler alert: It’s against them. How come Thomas never seems to read those parts of the Bible?

Gerald Bean

Winston-Salem