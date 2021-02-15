WLET - Gerald Bean

Brighter days

Snow in Texas! In fact, the high Monday was expected to be 18 degrees with an overnight low of 3. It was minus-9 degrees in Amarillo Sunday night. But no, there’s no climate change.

On Sunday, Texas Sens. Ted Cruz urged President Joe Biden to approve an emergency declaration for federal assistance submitted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. On Monday, Biden approved the measure.

This is in sharp contrast to disgraced former President Trump, who just last year threatened to withhold COVID assistance to blue states because he didn’t like the way they ran their economies.

Trump tried to divide the United States.

Biden is for American unity.

Brighter days are ahead of us, as we finally have a president with a conscience.

Gerald Bean

Winston-Salem