WLET - Gerald Bean

A joke

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green was complaining on Twitter Monday night about how President Biden had screwed things up so much in three months that conservatives wanted to secede.

Really? Things are that bad? I’m not suffering, I can’t imagine what they’re unhappy about.

She's got to be joking. Nobody is that much of a snowflake.

Democrats were upset in 2016 when former President Trump was elected and turned this into a banana republic, but we stuck it out and gave Biden a win in 2020 with more votes than any candidate has ever received.

They can’t take three months?

If Republicans don’t want to live in a democratic country, they should check out Russia. I hear President Vladimir Putin is their kind of guy.

Gerald Bean

Winston-Salem