WLET - Gerald L. Cohen - SATURDAY
WLET - Gerald L. Cohen - SATURDAY

A fitting tribute

Marc Thiessen's column lauding Donald Rumsfeld (“I will never forget Donald Rumsfeld,” July 3) is a fitting tribute to a mentor; but such fawning is what the obit page is for. The editorial page is for a more dispassionate analysis of a public servant.

Rumsfeld's tireless energy is only useful if it leads to achievement. Activity is not production (as my early mentor explained). And Rumsfeld, as Defense Secretary Robert McNamara before him, led us into a quagmire for no valid reason and with no plan to win and/or exit. As with McNamara, there is no record of any intellectual questioning of the policy, save a late-in-the-day, self-serving attempt to secure a polished legacy or future taxpayer-paid job.

Gerald L. Cohen

Advance

