WLET - Glenda Wilkinson - THURSDAY

Thank you to Sen. Richard Burr for being courageous enough to vote to impeach former President Trump (“Good for Sen. Burr,” Feb. 16). Burr put his country over party, and followed his moral compass to do the right thing. Shame on the N.C. Republican Party, shame on state party chairman Michael Wheatley and shame on every person who voted to censure Burr. The destruction of the GOP started five years ago, and it is deconstructing daily, as we watch.