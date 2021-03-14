WLET - Glenda Wilkinson - WEDNESDAY

The March 13 Journal edition had two excellent articles regarding the COVID relief plan President Biden signed into law on March 11. And then there’s the column by Marc Thiessen, “Biden has killed bipartisanship.”

President Biden didn’t kill bipartisanship, the Republican senators who refused to support the bill killed bipartisanship! Let’s get the facts right — Biden met with and tried to get support from the Republicans but not one of them voted to support this plan, which will help all Americans as we recover from the past year. Voters will remember.