WLET - Glenn Fulk

Absent is Winston-Salem. Asheville and Wilmington (whose combined population is 31,000 fewer than Winston-Salem's) are slated to get new service as are towns as small as 1/12th the size of Winston-Salem. We will get nothing while Winston-Salem's taxpaying citizens subsidize new service to Asheville, Wilmington and the much smaller towns of Christiansburg, Eau Claire, Moline and Reading, among others.

I propose that Burr offer an amendment that will extend Amtrak service from Greensboro to Winston-Salem and west to Asheville and north to Roanoke. It can be a bipartisan amendment with his friend, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. The tracks for both routes are there. Money has already been allocated for track maintenance and upgrades. Trains to Asheville via Winston-Salem instead of Salisbury (1/8th the size of Winston-Salem) would not only bring the state’s biggest city without service online, it would also alleviate already heavy Norfolk-Southern freight traffic and potential delays by putting the Amtrak trains where the population is, in Winston-Salem.