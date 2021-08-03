WLET - Glenn Fulk

Burr’s Amtrak amendment
Thankfully, Sen. Richard Burr voted to allow debate on the infrastructure bill to proceed. In the bill, American taxpayers will be making the largest investment in Amtrak’s history.
Absent is Winston-Salem. Asheville and Wilmington (whose combined population is 31,000 fewer than Winston-Salem's) are slated to get new service as are towns as small as 1/12th the size of Winston-Salem. We will get nothing while Winston-Salem's taxpaying citizens subsidize new service to Asheville, Wilmington and the much smaller towns of Christiansburg, Eau Claire, Moline and Reading, among others.
I propose that Burr offer an amendment that will extend Amtrak service from Greensboro to Winston-Salem and west to Asheville and north to Roanoke. It can be a bipartisan amendment with his friend, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. The tracks for both routes are there. Money has already been allocated for track maintenance and upgrades. Trains to Asheville via Winston-Salem instead of Salisbury (1/8th the size of Winston-Salem) would not only bring the state’s biggest city without service online, it would also alleviate already heavy Norfolk-Southern freight traffic and potential delays by putting the Amtrak trains where the population is, in Winston-Salem.
Additionally, Union Station has already been renovated — it just needs trains.
By creating train lines that run from Asheville and Roanoke to Winston-Salem/Greensboro/Durham/Raleigh and on to Wilmington, this could be legacy-building for Burr. We’ll call it the "Burr Spur."
I hope Burr leaves a legacy for his hometown and state. Winston-Salem is depending on him — this opportunity won’t come again.
Glenn Fulk
Winston-Salem