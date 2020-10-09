WLET - Gordon Doliber

Hindsight, foresight

As a young person, growing up "in the church," I was encouraged by the pastor, when faced with having to make a decision, to ask myself, "What would Jesus do?" To assist me in remembering this counsel, the acronym WWJD was planted in my mind. Thousands (possibly millions) of fellow young people (and adults) have experienced similar advice over the years.

With this as a background, and in light of the numerous horrendous outbreaks of violence that have occurred, I would like to suggest that all of my fellow citizens adopt a similar mental response before taking action by considering a similar response of "What would I have done?" or, WWIHD, had I been "in the shoes" of any one or all of the participants.

We all know that hindsight is nearly always better than foresight; but it should be worth a try.

Gordon Doliber

Winston-Salem