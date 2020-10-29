WLET - Gordon Mellish - SATURDAY

Here's what he's done

We will be voting for President Trump again this year because he:

Moved our embassy to Jerusalem, which President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama failed to do and also recognized Israel annexation of the Golan Heights – and we are Christians. He has also persuaded two more Muslim countries to recognize Israel.

Has stopped the giveaway of our industry to China and brought much of it back.

Has placed strict sanctions on Iran’s oil and other products.

Signed legislation supporting the freedom fighters in Hong Kong.

Defeated ISIS in Syria and Iraq and thus saved the lives of many Arab Christians.

Required TVA and others to hire citizens and not foreigners and greatly lowered our unemployment.

Signed executive orders that will lower Medicare drug prices and overall reduce our drug prices.

Returned much industry to our country and improved trade deals with Canada, China, Mexico and other countries.

Being an old man myself, I believe Joe Biden is also senile.

Gordon Mellish

Clemmons