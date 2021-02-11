WLET - Greg Butler

What's the term?

The writer of the Feb. 11 letter “‘Sophisticated’ readers” doesn’t like that the Journal called some Republicans “gullible” (“Trump’s trial begins,” Feb. 7).

I’d like to know, then — maybe some conservative will be good enough to tell us — what do we call people who listen to and believe Alex Jones’ heated ramblings? What do we call people who believe anything Tucker Carlson or Sean Hannity say, no matter how crazy or illogical?

What do we call people who uncritically accept anonymous Facebook memes claiming that every public Democrat is somehow related to George Soros? And what about QAnon followers, who truly believe that Democrats are a bunch of blood-drinking pedophiles? Who to this day believe that there’s a basement below Comet Ping Pong in D.C. where Satan-worshipping liberals, including Tom Hanks, feast on the flesh of babies? Are they just “conservatives”? Is that what a conservative is today?

How about “regular people with different opinions”?

What do we call people who believe the Big Lie that six Republican-led states fixed their elections to cheat President Trump out of a well-deserved victory?

It seems to me like “gullible” is very generous.