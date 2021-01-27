WLET - Greg Romeo

It’s all fake

WXII chief meteorologist Lanie Pope told us we’d see sunshine and highs in the mid-60s on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Instead the day turned out to be cloudy with highs in the 40s. We should demand her immediate resignation. Why? Fake weather, that’s why, and it’s a slippery slope indeed. What’s next, fake sports?

The Buffalo Bills claim they actually won the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, even though they scored fewer points, and have hired Rudy Giuliani to prove it in court.

What about fake current events? Royal Caribbean plans to offer seven-day luxury cruises departing from Salem Lake in 2022.

Add this all up and you have fake news that can’t be trusted. So instead, we’ll have to push aside common sense and accept ridiculous and unproven conspiracy theories to help us better understand and deal with the world around us. Wait! That already happened.

I guess I owe Lanie Pope an apology. Unless her real name is Lady Pope and there’s some secret connection to the Vatican as it attempts to control the weather. Come to think of it, President Joe Biden is Catholic. Hmm. Let me get back to you on this one, but I smell a conspiracy!

Greg Romeo

Winston-Salem