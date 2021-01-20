WLET - Gus Preschle

Related to this story
A 17-year-old girl is facing a new charge in connection with a chase involving Forsyth County sheriff's deputies that left a 13-year-old boy d…
Longtime Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton has died, county officials said late Sunday night.
Forsyth's first public defender dies. Pete Clary was known for his advocacy for people with disabilities.
If you ever had the good fortune to be in the same room with Pete Clary, be that a courtroom or a barroom, odds are good you might have heard …
Bar permits canceled without notice, owners in Winston-Salem say. State says it will work with businesses.
Bar owners in Winston-Salem and elsewhere are worried about losing their permits to sell alcoholic beverages, but state officials are saying t…
Suit: House parents sexually abused their own daughter in addition to several boys at Children's Home in Winston-Salem
A woman has filed a lawsuit alleging that her parents sexually abused her, as well as several boys who stayed at the Children's Home in Winsto…
The Precision Decorating property in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.25 million to a Winston-Salem group, according to a Forsyth County Reg…
Yadkin sheriff: Man shot his wife and his in-laws before shooting himself. 82-year-old father-in-law is lone survivor.
A Yadkin County man shot his wife's parents, then his wife and finally himself on Sunday, leaving only the father-in-law alive, according to a…
(TNS) — “I hope your businesses burn and rot in hell,” said the caller on the voicemail recording to Amazing Glazed doughnuts in Chesapeake, V…
The former Sears retail store at Hanes Mall owned by Novant Health Inc. is going to serve as a COVID-19 mass-vaccination site for Forsyth Coun…