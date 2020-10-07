WLET - Gus Preschle

Educational excellence

Success of our democracy depends on a well-educated citizenry. Regrettably, our current legislature has failed us by underfunding the public school system. It is time for new leadership with qualifications I see in Terri LeGrand, candidate for N.C. Senate District 31. Her program is far superior to state Sen. Joyce Krawiec's.

Terri supports full funding for public schools and raising teacher pay to at least the national average. North Carolina schools rank 37th out of 50 states in pay and are spending $3,692 less than the national average on students. Many teachers spend $500 out of pocket for classroom supplies.

She is against poorly designed and discriminatory school voucher programs. Terri will ensure that students and teachers have the protective and sanitation resources they need to stay safe until COVID-19 is a thing of the past.

School segregation has worsened. Terri will fight to make sure every child receives a quality education. Terri will work to make higher education more affordable.