WLET - Gus Preschle

Clean energy future

Kudos to Winston-Salem City Council members for their unanimous vote for a Clean Energy Future (Rajesh Kapileshwari: “Clean energy is in our future,” Nov. 28). They join Forsyth County and over 170 communities across the country that have pledged to fight the climate crisis that is causing more frequent and more damaging storms, coastal flooding, horrendous record breaking wild fires, crop failures, coral reef die-offs and increased health risks. We already feel it here with flooded basements, power outages, school and business closings, increased taxes and insurance costs, expensive preventive tree removal, closed roads, soil loss and damaged property.

The county and city realize that they cannot do it by themselves. The city represents only 3% of electricity consumption. The rest and resulting polluting carbon dioxide and methane are produced by our residential properties, industry, businesses, hospitals, schools, transportation and construction. With hope, we will be hearing from our government leaders to educate and incentivize every citizen and business leader to take action.