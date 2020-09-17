WLET - Hal Ramos

Blue state deaths
On Wednesday, President Trump blamed “blue states” for increasing the nation’s death rate from coronavirus.
"If you take the blue states out," he said, "we're at a level that I don't think anybody in the world would be at. We're really at a very low level but some of the states – they were blue states, and blue-state managed."
This man makes me sick.
Former Defense Secretary James Mattis was right: This is the first president who has tried to divide Americans rather than unite them.
Here’s the truth: “blue states” New York, California and New Jersey are among the states with the highest number of deaths from coronavirus, but they’re also among the most populated states.
And four of the 10 states with the highest number of virus deaths are led by Republican governors: Texas, Florida, Massachusetts and Georgia.
Trump also said that North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan should open up their states. Those were states that favored him in 2016. And if they “open up their states,” they’ll have more deaths. What the hell does he want? Does he just want more people to die?
What does it matter where the most deaths are? Shouldn’t we be fighting a national threat together? I guess that’s just not Trump’s way.
It’s Joe Biden’s way, though.
Hal Ramos
Winston-Salem