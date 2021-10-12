 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Hammond Bowen
0 Comments

WLET - Hammond Bowen

  • 0

Captured on tape

According to ABC News, police in Minneapolis have identified a member of the Aryan Cowboys, a white supremacist group, as an instigator of rioting and looting during a Black Lives Matter protest last year. Dubbed “Umbrella Man,” he was captured on video smashing store windows with a sledgehammer and encouraging people to steal from the store.

He spray-painted the words “free s--- for everyone zone” on the doors of an AutoZone store before smashing its windows. The store was set on fire shortly afterward.

"This was the first fire that set off a string of fires and looting throughout the precinct and the rest of the city," Erika Christensen, a Minneapolis Police Department arson investigator, wrote in a search warrant affidavit filed in court. "Until the actions of ... 'Umbrella Man,' the protests had been relatively peaceful."

I wonder how much more violent action was stirred by white supremacist instigators and then blamed on Black people.

Hammond Bowen

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News