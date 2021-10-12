WLET - Hammond Bowen

Captured on tape
According to ABC News, police in Minneapolis have identified a member of the Aryan Cowboys, a white supremacist group, as an instigator of rioting and looting during a Black Lives Matter protest last year. Dubbed “Umbrella Man,” he was captured on video smashing store windows with a sledgehammer and encouraging people to steal from the store.
He spray-painted the words “free s--- for everyone zone” on the doors of an AutoZone store before smashing its windows. The store was set on fire shortly afterward.
"This was the first fire that set off a string of fires and looting throughout the precinct and the rest of the city," Erika Christensen, a Minneapolis Police Department arson investigator, wrote in a search warrant affidavit filed in court. "Until the actions of ... 'Umbrella Man,' the protests had been relatively peaceful."
I wonder how much more violent action was stirred by white supremacist instigators and then blamed on Black people.
Hammond Bowen
Winston-Salem