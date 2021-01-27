WLET - Hank Boles - FRIDAY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Detention officer at Forsyth jail is one of three people arrested on drug charges. She has been terminated, sheriff says.
- Updated
A woman who worked as a detention officer at the Forsyth County jail until Tuesday is one of three people now facing drug charges, authorities said.
The wife of a Wake Forest University basketball staff member was arrested Thursday on charges that she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars …
- Updated
After Alan "Phred" Rainey become the owner of the Earshot Music store in Winston-Salem, he reaffirmed his commitment to his customers and the …
The wife of a Wake Forest University basketball staff member was arrested Thursday on charges that she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars …
Two Winston-Salem residents are among four dead in Myrtle Beach crash. Vehicle came to stop in retention pond.
Two Winston-Salem residents were among four people who died in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Saturday after a vehicle crashed and came to a stop in a …
2 inches of snow in the forecast for Forsyth, surrounding counties early Thursday, weather service says
Forecasters are calling for nearly 2 inches of snow early Thursday morning in the northern portions of central North Carolina, including in Fo…
A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man outside of a sweepstakes business on Jan. 23, Winston-Salem Police reported.
- Updated
A Winston-Salem teen who died Saturday in a traffic crash in Myrtle Beach, S.C. will be remembered as a happy child, her mother said Tuesday.
Chris Spencer's father says his son told him that he was swept along with the crowd when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S.…
A Pennsylvania residential company that caters to college student housing has spent $15.5 million to purchase the Cottages at Greensboro compl…