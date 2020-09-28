WLET - Hank Boles

I don’t think the revelation that President Trump is either a lousy businessman or a tax cheat or both (“Report unveils taxes,” Sept. 28) will dissuade his supporters. It’s much more likely that they support him for his racist views and his promises to keep them – especially evangelicals – in power than because they believed the hype about his business acumen. They most likely heard about how he declared bankruptcy and cheated contractors before the 2016 election and that didn’t change their minds.