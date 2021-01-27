WLET - Hank Boles
Related to this story
Most Popular
The wife of a Wake Forest University basketball staff member was arrested Thursday on charges that she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars …
- Updated
After Alan "Phred" Rainey become the owner of the Earshot Music store in Winston-Salem, he reaffirmed his commitment to his customers and the …
Chris Spencer's father says his son told him that he was swept along with the crowd when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S.…
The wife of a Wake Forest University basketball staff member was arrested Thursday on charges that she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars …
Two Winston-Salem residents are among four dead in Myrtle Beach crash. Vehicle came to stop in retention pond.
Two Winston-Salem residents were among four people who died in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Saturday after a vehicle crashed and came to a stop in a …
Detention officer at Forsyth jail is one of three people arrested on drug charges. She has been terminated, sheriff says.
- Updated
A woman who worked as a detention officer at the Forsyth County jail until Tuesday is one of three people now facing drug charges, authorities said.
A Pennsylvania residential company that caters to college student housing has spent $15.5 million to purchase the Cottages at Greensboro compl…
Forsyth County Department of Public Health
Victor "Vic" Johnson Jr., a social activist and former teacher, school administrator and member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of E…
On Tuesday, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is expected to decide who should fill a seat that has been vacant sinc…