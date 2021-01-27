 Skip to main content
WLET - Hank Boles
WLET - Hank Boles

Confrontation

President Biden stood up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and warned him not to interfere with American interests (“President presses Putin,” Jan. 27)? What a breath of fresh air! That hasn’t happened since President Obama was in office!

USA! USA! USA!

Hank Boles

Winston-Salem

