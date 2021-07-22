WLET - Hank Boles

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says that since House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi rejected two of his five nominees for the Jan. 6 insurrection commission, Republicans will conduct their own investigation. I haven't heard news that good since O.J. Simpson promised to find the real killers.

We all pretty much know that the Republican Party has decided to consistently put party above country. But not everyone takes that reality to the next step: We can't trust anything Republicans say.

The real question is whether this devotion to power above truth extends from the national party to the state party and to county parties. I'd like every Republican member of the Forsyth County commission to be asked whether they accept the results of the 2020 election. They also need to be asked whether they support the mob that tried to overthrow the election results on Jan. 6. We need to know where they stand.