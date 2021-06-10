 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Hank Lambert - MONDAY
0 Comments

WLET - Hank Lambert - MONDAY

  • 0

Big story

I’m not a Confederate supporter. I don’t own a Confederate flag, I don’t care about Confederate statues. But your June 10 front-page story, “Race organizers apologize for flag,” has me sympathizing a little bit.

So somebody had a Confederate flag decal on their car at Bowman Gray Stadium. This really merits an apology from the organizers? This really requires a two-page story? What a crime, a politically incorrect flag decal!

Just like people are telling the Surry County commissioners about their attempted Coca-Cola machine ban: Don’t we have more important things to worry about?

Hank Lambert

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News