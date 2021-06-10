WLET - Hank Lambert - MONDAY

Big story

I’m not a Confederate supporter. I don’t own a Confederate flag, I don’t care about Confederate statues. But your June 10 front-page story, “Race organizers apologize for flag,” has me sympathizing a little bit.

So somebody had a Confederate flag decal on their car at Bowman Gray Stadium. This really merits an apology from the organizers? This really requires a two-page story? What a crime, a politically incorrect flag decal!

Just like people are telling the Surry County commissioners about their attempted Coca-Cola machine ban: Don’t we have more important things to worry about?

Hank Lambert

Winston-Salem