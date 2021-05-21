WLET - Harold Eustache

In President Biden’s inauguration speech he argued “advancing equity, civil rights, racial justice and equal opportunity is the responsibility of the whole of our government.” At first glance this language seems benign, with the noble intent of inclusivity. Yet, at closer inspection, the president uses two words differently for a distinct reason; a reason rooted in critical race theory (CRT): “equity” and “equal opportunity."

Equal opportunity is the belief that all Americans should have an equal chance at success. This view takes into account that the government and society will have open doors to all citizens willing to work hard to succeed. CRT posits that it isn’t enough simply to have equal opportunity, but that the results must be equal themselves, hence, equity. This notion flies afoul of the American tradition of freedom to achieve the American Dream –- a dream that cannot exist if the outcomes must be predetermined and equal.

Proponents of CRT say it’s merely teaching a historical account of a racist past. However, it’s much more than that. It’s a dangerous theory that seeks to indoctrinate our students to believe our nation is systemically racist and that the only remedy is equity. The better remedy is the truth.