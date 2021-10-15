 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Harold Molton
0 Comments

WLET - Harold Molton

  • 0

USPS champions

Please tell columnist Cal Thomas (“Is it time to stamp out the U.S. Postal Service?” Oct. 7): there are ways to fix the U.S. Postal Service. Diminishing it or dismantling it is not one of those ways.

In a country as wealthy as the U.S., in which the military budget is increased every year, even when our war footprint is decreased, there's no excuse to nickel-and-dime a service on which millions of Americans depend. And it is a service -- not a cash cow.

It's also another way in which rural life is under attack by the people who claim to be its champions. A strong USPS means that more people could live in smaller cities.

Harold Molton

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News