WLET - Harold Molton

USPS champions

Please tell columnist Cal Thomas (“Is it time to stamp out the U.S. Postal Service?” Oct. 7): there are ways to fix the U.S. Postal Service. Diminishing it or dismantling it is not one of those ways.

In a country as wealthy as the U.S., in which the military budget is increased every year, even when our war footprint is decreased, there's no excuse to nickel-and-dime a service on which millions of Americans depend. And it is a service -- not a cash cow.

It's also another way in which rural life is under attack by the people who claim to be its champions. A strong USPS means that more people could live in smaller cities.

Harold Molton

Winston-Salem