WLET - Harriet McCarthy SUNDAY 1/22

Use your leaves

Frustration levels are running high in neighborhoods where leaf collection is way behind schedule. However, there is an alternative to leaving the piles in place. You can use those leaves in your own gardens around your plants instead of having them hauled away. Leaves are a valuable shelter and nutrient resource, and not enough folks know how easy it is to take advantage of them. The soggy leaves at the bottom of the piles are particularly valuable as they have been partially composted already.

Fallen leaves shelter beneficial over-wintering insects, some of which need two or more years of hibernation to emerge and reproduce. Fallen leaves, particularly oak leaves, soak up rainwater and snow melt allowing water to gradually seep into the soils instead of quickly running off into our storm drains or washing away our valuable topsoil. Birds and small mammals use leaf litter as territory for hunting food during the lean months of winter. As the leaves gradually decompose, valuable nutrients recycle back into the soil. Those partially decomposed leaves will, over time, create a mulch layer under which soil becomes softer and easier to work.

Leaf compost also holds soil moisture in summer and reduces water needs. We make gardening easier, we protect our own residential environments, and we add to our own ecological services by using fallen leaves instead of discarding them. This is a simpler, more sustainable way to care for residential property, and reduces the need for supplemental mulch.

Harriet McCarthy

Winston-Salem