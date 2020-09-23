WLET - Harriet McCarthy

The premise was that those who are voting blue are an “empowered violent majority” ready to do harm to professed Trump supporters. Since I hear similar fears expressed from a few of my own family members, I know this kind of fear-provoking propaganda comes from right-wing media outlets, so let me set the record straight.

I, too, am privileged to live in the same kind of “upper-middle-class, tree-lined neighborhood” as that of the writer, but I celebrate that my neighbors are ethnically diverse and have varied political views. Those of us supporting Joe Biden want access to affordable health care options for our families, including those with preexisting conditions. We believe the president should take responsibility for leading us out of the economic and medical devastation of COVID-19, not place blame on others for political expediency. We want a decent living wage for working Americans. We want respect for the Constitution and for our military troops. We want to keep our Social Security and Medicare. We want clean air and water and a plan for mitigating climate change. We want equal justice for all and a country where everyone may practice their faith in safety. I’ll bet this list is not so different from one that the letter writer might write.