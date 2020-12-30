 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Harry R. Cooke - MONDAY
0 comments

WLET - Harry R. Cooke - MONDAY

  • 0

Ashamed

Reporter Jenny Drabble pays tribute to community leaders in your Dec. 30 edition (“Lasting legacies”) and somehow she left out community hero Art Blevins.

She should be ashamed. Enough said.

Harry R. Cooke

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News