WLET - Harry R. Cooke - SUNDAY

Liberal bliss

What a great time to be a liberal in North Carolina. While the Trump vaccine flows through your veins you get to blame Trump

and the Republicans for everything short of the Apocalypse.

And since Trump won North Carolina you don't have to take any of blame for the disasters of the Biden administration! How convenient

is that?

Funny that we don't see letters telling us how great Biden is doing getting people out from under bridges in Texas or the drop in gas prices. And boy, look at the Infra-structure projects underway.

We can't get people to work at McDonalds without bribery incentives and you liberals think Joe Biden is going to build back better. Winston-Salem can't find bus drivers but we are supposed to believe those idiots in Washington can find qualified workers

to rebuild train depots, airports and electrical grids. Remember, some city workers are mostly experienced at statue removal.