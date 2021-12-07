 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Harry R. Cooke - WEDNESDAY
0 Comments

WLET - Harry R. Cooke - WEDNESDAY

  • 0

'1619's' flaws

Most of the unwashed masses are embarrassedly ignorant of history, and would do well to absorb the lesson of the erudite Byron Williams in his Journal column of Dec. 5 that demonstrates the single-mindedness of the 1619 Project.

The  Rev. Williams' columns are always well reasoned and reflect a mind that is quick to respond to flaws in the logic of other people's skewed perceptions.

Williams correctly flunks the 1619 Project for ignoring the plight of Native Americans during the American colonial period and into the 19th century.

Nikole Hannah-Jones obviously does not want to share the Historical-Victims baby rattle.

Rev. Williams makes a valid metaphor about moving the goal posts, but it is also true that some players have been left out of the game. Historian Richard Hofstadter pointed out in his work "White Servitude" that massive numbers of white Scotch-Irish, Irish and Germans were forced to America as indentured servants.

True, they were not slaves, but their lot was often equally terrible because many slave masters viewed Blacks as valuable property, whereas indentured servants were time-limited and expendable.

I don't fret much about "woke" history or "traditional" history. I just wish the schools would teach some history.

Most kids are appallingly ignorant about the past.

Just ask them.

Harry R. Cooke

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17
Crime

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that 30,000 people will have their criminal records expunged. The people were convicted at a time when state law treated anyone 16 and 17 as adults. Because of that, their convictions were public record. Juvenile records are sealed. O'Neill said he wanted to even the playing field so that people convicted before the law changed would have the same benefit as 16 and 17-year-olds convicted now. 

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart
Crime

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart

Former Forsyth County GOP chair Nathan Tabor is facing new charges. This time, he is accused of conspiring with another man to steal and then sell a $6,000 golf cart. Over the past few months, Tabor, who chaired the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and has run for political office, has been charged with criminal offenses in three different counties, including Forsyth. He is accused of stealing items, such as catalytic converters in Brunswick County and cyberstalking family members in Catawba County, for which he was acquitted, and cyberstalking his former pastor. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert