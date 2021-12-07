WLET - Harry R. Cooke - WEDNESDAY

'1619's' flaws

Most of the unwashed masses are embarrassedly ignorant of history, and would do well to absorb the lesson of the erudite Byron Williams in his Journal column of Dec. 5 that demonstrates the single-mindedness of the 1619 Project.

The Rev. Williams' columns are always well reasoned and reflect a mind that is quick to respond to flaws in the logic of other people's skewed perceptions.

Williams correctly flunks the 1619 Project for ignoring the plight of Native Americans during the American colonial period and into the 19th century.

Nikole Hannah-Jones obviously does not want to share the Historical-Victims baby rattle.

Rev. Williams makes a valid metaphor about moving the goal posts, but it is also true that some players have been left out of the game. Historian Richard Hofstadter pointed out in his work "White Servitude" that massive numbers of white Scotch-Irish, Irish and Germans were forced to America as indentured servants.

True, they were not slaves, but their lot was often equally terrible because many slave masters viewed Blacks as valuable property, whereas indentured servants were time-limited and expendable.