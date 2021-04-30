WLET - Harry R. Cooke

If I was poor and indigent with no help, no transportation, no other resource, I would call the local Democratic Party or the local Republican Party and ask for their assistance in getting whatever ID is needed. Of course, if they wouldn't help me, I would tell them three things are going to happen. First, I will never vote for your party again. Second, I'm going to tell every soul I know that you are not interested in the downtrodden masses, that you are all talk and no action. Third (and worst of all), I'm calling columnist Scott Sexton at the Journal so he can reveal on the front page why your party is so callous and interview the Scrooge who denied me just as Peter denied Christ.