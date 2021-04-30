WLET - Harry R. Cooke

Voter litmus test
Regarding the recent letter about voter ID (“Voter suppression?” April 20), I would like to pose the following question: For the poor and indigent, why do they not see a voter ID card as a litmus test for the compassion and faithfulness of their local party?
If I was poor and indigent with no help, no transportation, no other resource, I would call the local Democratic Party or the local Republican Party and ask for their assistance in getting whatever ID is needed. Of course, if they wouldn't help me, I would tell them three things are going to happen. First, I will never vote for your party again. Second, I'm going to tell every soul I know that you are not interested in the downtrodden masses, that you are all talk and no action. Third (and worst of all), I'm calling columnist Scott Sexton at the Journal so he can reveal on the front page why your party is so callous and interview the Scrooge who denied me just as Peter denied Christ.
Perhaps the Journal should explore if party workers in nearby counties would help the dis-enfranchised obtain an ID. Their answer would tell Journal readers if a voter ID requirement is a burden or just a lot of whining from the left. So, local party chairs should put up or shut up.
Harry R. Cooke
Winston-Salem