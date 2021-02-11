WLET - Harry R. Cooke

Do some research

A Feb. 3 letter arrogantly claims that Republicans only care about remaining in office "to line their pockets." The Journal even titled this letter "Remain in office."

A quick Internet search reveals that of the longest-serving members of the Senate, in the top 30, there are several more Democrats than Republicans. If you search the seniority of the House members, the top 25 are overwhelmingly Democrat.

It appears that Democrats are much more likely to hold onto their taxpayer-funded gigs.

I notice the letter writer didn't mention President Joe Biden's decades in Washington or the fact that former President Trump donated his presidential salary.

If you're going to write partisan inflammatory letters, maybe you should try a little research first.

Harry R. Cooke

Winston-Salem