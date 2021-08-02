 Skip to main content
WLET - Harry R. Cooke
WLET - Harry R. Cooke

The Journal's well-conceived business plan:

Every day laugh as your vitriolic liberal letter writers accuse Republicans and conservatives of all things vile, contemptible and Satanic.

Ignore the fact that the paper can't survive with just subscriptions from the far-left and starry-eyed Democrats who think President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are the epitome of sane policy.

Do your absolute best to insult all the Trump voters who (for now) subscribe to the Journal. Keep whistling past the newspaper graveyard and remember — you did it to yourselves.

Harry R. Cooke

Winston-Salem

