WLET - Harry R. Cooke

Named after

We took down a Confederate statue in Winston-Salem and Mayor Allen Joines said it was a "public safety" issue. In his recent meeting with Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, did they mention how much safer it is in the Black community now?

UNC Chapel Hill relieved Silent Sam's vigil, but the powers that be won't tenure African-American journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. Wake Forest University takes a name off a building (may I suggest Art Blevins Hall?) but its trustees won't give out more scholarships to underfunded Black students by way of atonement.

Now Surry County wants to punish Coca-Cola by removing some vending machines. I suppose Coca-Cola is quaking in fear.

We are far into the age of insipid meaningless symbolic gestures.

These touchy-feely acts get a picture or headline on the internet or newspaper, and they are so much easier than real achievements. Why worry about reading levels, test scores or community violence when there's a statue to tear down or a building to rename? Your conscience is clear, and you can still make it to the club for a toddy.