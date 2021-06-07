 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Harry R. Cooke
0 Comments

WLET - Harry R. Cooke

  • 0

Named after

We took down a Confederate statue in Winston-Salem and Mayor Allen Joines said it was a "public safety" issue. In his recent meeting with Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, did they mention how much safer it is in the Black community now?

UNC Chapel Hill relieved Silent Sam's vigil, but the powers that be won't tenure African-American journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. Wake Forest University takes a name off a building (may I suggest Art Blevins Hall?) but its trustees won't give out more scholarships to underfunded Black students by way of atonement.

Now Surry County wants to punish Coca-Cola by removing some vending machines. I suppose Coca-Cola is quaking in fear.

We are far into the age of insipid meaningless symbolic gestures.

These touchy-feely acts get a picture or headline on the internet or newspaper, and they are so much easier than real achievements. Why worry about reading levels, test scores or community violence when there's a statue to tear down or a building to rename? Your conscience is clear, and you can still make it to the club for a toddy.

Several years ago I pointed out in a letter to The Readers’ Forum that it was exclusively Democratic governors who allowed the sterilization of poor whites and Blacks. They still probably have names like Sanford or Scott or Broughton on several schools. Come on, liberals, get to work. Then enjoy a nice refreshing Coke.

Harry R. Cooke

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money
Politics

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money

Arnita Miles, community activist and former Winston-Salem police officer, accused Tonya McDaniel, a Forsyth County commissioner, of misappropriating about $47,000 in grant money meant for the Winston-Salem NAACP and pocketing it into a personal bank account. No criminal charges have been filed. Blueprint NC, a nonprofit, said it gave the grant money based on an application made on behalf of the local NAACP, but the past president of the chapter said he was never aware that a grant request had been made and he never saw any of that money come through the Winston-Salem NAACP.

+4
Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.
Crime

Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.

Kmya Amari Renee Wynn, 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges connected to the death of 13-year-old Reuben Charlie Pledger IV on Aug. 18, 2020. Prosecutors said that Wynn was behind the wheel of a car that went 75 mph and up in a chase with law-enforcement officers along Patterson Avenue. The chase ended when Wynn lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole. Pledger died at the scene. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News