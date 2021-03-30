WLET - Harry R. Cooke

A bell curve

In any human endeavor there exists a bell curve of performance. There are gifted auto mechanics, bad mechanics, great writers and poor writers, fantastic singers and those who can't carry a tune in a bucket.

So why must we persist in the ridiculous fantasy that all teachers are performing heroically in the face of pandemic instruction? Current test results suggest that many teachers have not been able to cope with the demands of alternative strategies.

Somehow Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board member Elisabeth Motsinger justifies poor performance by saying it could have been worse (“More pupils falling behind,” March 19). No doubt there are many parents with jobs that are deemed essential who have worked and risked exposure for a year. They must blanch at the craven, self-serving excuses of school officials.

A great mass of educators cancelled a classroom day in May 2019 to whine in Raleigh about the pay of their noble brethren, as if all teachers are Anne Sullivan enabling Helen Keller. The Journal should publish a full page of solicited parent comments about their children's teachers' performance. Withhold the names but not the schools they attend and let new School Superintendent Tricia McManus see if her employees are more like Socrates or the less successful Daedalus.