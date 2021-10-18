WLET - Harry R. Luther - TUESDAY

Regarding the Oct. 13 opinion column “The Trump nightmare continues to loom,” I thought that it was a joke because rather than a nightmare projected to loom, we already have a myriad of nightmares, e.g., the Afghanistan pullout disaster, inflation (rising prices on everything, especially gasoline), empty shelves, COVID-19, the vaccine mandate and its impact on medical personnel, police, teachers, air traffic (think pilots and air traffic controllers), the rising China threat, the FBI going after parents, Silicon Valley controlling this nation, drug overdosing (fentanyl and heroin coming across the border, plus opioids), the hundreds of children being killed in our largest cities, the out-of-control crime, the supply chain crisis, worker shortage, the border crisis, including not only the hundreds of thousands of people from over 100 nations but also the drugs, the possible terrorists, the human sex trafficking, etc.