WLET - Harry Weiler

Inaction demands action
On Oct. 4, a letter to this paper complained about the negative impact of Gov. Roy Cooper’s actions to protect us from COVID-19 (“Cooper’s decisions”). As a retired person from both civilian and navy management, I look at the actions of Gov. Cooper on COVID-19 with a different perspective.
When great leaders see a major crisis developing that threatens the lives of the people they have been chosen to lead, they act decisively to protect the lives of those people and their way of life.
We know that President Trump was briefed in early January and then frequently on the growing threat of the COVID-19 virus to our nation and its citizens. We also know that he repeatedly ignored the looming threat of the virus for at least two months. At the same time, other world leaders began preparing for a dangerous pandemic, not experienced on our planet since 1918 when over 675,000 people in the U.S. died.
In contrast to inaction and lies by President Trump, Gov. Cooper prepared his administration and our state to manage COVID-19 and protect the lives of as many of our citizens as possible. In the absence of consistent guidance from the Trump administration, our governor, working with his public health advisors, developed a plan to minimize the number of deaths and to hasten the restoration of our state’s economy.
Gov. Cooper’s courageous action plan and leadership on COVID-19 have earned my vote on Nov. 3 and I hope yours.
Harry Weiler
Winston-Salem
