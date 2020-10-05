WLET - Harry Weiler

Inaction demands action

On Oct. 4, a letter to this paper complained about the negative impact of Gov. Roy Cooper’s actions to protect us from COVID-19 (“Cooper’s decisions”). As a retired person from both civilian and navy management, I look at the actions of Gov. Cooper on COVID-19 with a different perspective.

When great leaders see a major crisis developing that threatens the lives of the people they have been chosen to lead, they act decisively to protect the lives of those people and their way of life.

We know that President Trump was briefed in early January and then frequently on the growing threat of the COVID-19 virus to our nation and its citizens. We also know that he repeatedly ignored the looming threat of the virus for at least two months. At the same time, other world leaders began preparing for a dangerous pandemic, not experienced on our planet since 1918 when over 675,000 people in the U.S. died.