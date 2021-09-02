WLET - Harvey Armour - SUNDAY

Prayer for our leaders

This is certainly a crucial period in our nation’s history. It seems inevitable that without divine guidance, our nation will continue to fail miserably in dealing with matters that in many instances affect not only us, but also people in other nations throughout the world.

President Biden needs our prayers and so do the other political leaders of our nation, our state and our local community. Biden is not a capable leader whom we can trust to make wise decisions. Likewise, many of our other political leaders have demonstrated a lack of ability to make prudent decisions.

We can get angry at our political leaders and criticize them for the poor decisions they are making, but that is not likely to result in significant improvement in their decision-making abilities. They will just keep on making poor decisions for a number of reasons, including a lack of wisdom and a lack of sincere desire to do what is best for most of their constituents, rather than what they think is best for their own political ambitions.

Therefore, I call upon every person who believes in God to pray to Him that He will provide our political leaders with the attributes necessary for them to lead our nation wisely.