WLET - Harvey Armour - WEDNESDAY

When life begins

In regard to when life begins, the writer of the Oct. 4 letter “Decisions” asks, “When Bible passages contradict one another, does that mean that one is wrong or that both are wrong?”

First, I want to say that I have been able to satisfy myself that many of what initially seem to be contradictions between Bible passages can be satisfactorily reconciled. Furthermore, there probably are a number of others that could be reconciled if someone diligently applied themselves to doing so. Among the Bible passages that can be satisfactorily reconciled are the Scriptures alluded to by the writer of “Decisions.”

Many people who support abortion argue that a baby is not a living person until the baby draws his or her first breath. In this regard, they cite Scriptures such as Genesis 2:7, Job 33:4, and Ezekiel 37:5, which indicate that people are not alive until they begin to breathe. This raises the question as to when a baby begins to breathe.