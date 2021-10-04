 Skip to main content
WLET - Harvey Armour - WEDNESDAY
When life begins

In regard to when life begins, the writer of the Oct. 4 letter “Decisions” asks, “When Bible passages contradict one another, does that mean that one is wrong or that both are wrong?”

First, I want to say that I have been able to satisfy myself that many of what initially seem to be contradictions between Bible passages can be satisfactorily reconciled. Furthermore, there probably are a number of others that could be reconciled if someone diligently applied themselves to doing so. Among the Bible passages that can be satisfactorily reconciled are the Scriptures alluded to by the writer of “Decisions.”

Many people who support abortion argue that a baby is not a living person until the baby draws his or her first breath. In this regard, they cite Scriptures such as Genesis 2:7, Job 33:4, and Ezekiel 37:5, which indicate that people are not alive until they begin to breathe. This raises the question as to when a baby begins to breathe.

When a baby is in the womb of his or her mother, the mother provides the breath that the baby needs to live and, therefore, even though the baby is not breathing on its own, that baby is a living human being. Thus, a person who aborts a baby who is still in the womb is depriving that baby of the breath of life. In this regard, the Bible is sufficiently clear that intentionally depriving an innocent person of life violates the Sixth Commandment, which condemns murder.

Harvey Armour

Winston-Salem

