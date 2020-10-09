WLET - Harvey Armour

A very difficult vote
As a Christian wanting to do what I believe God wants me to do, I am having a difficult time deciding how to vote in this year’s presidential election.
My primary dilemma is that one of the major party candidates is, at best, a “loose cannon,” who does not seem to be competent to continue to serve as the leader of our nation, and he has already divided our country into belligerent factions; whereas I have concerns about the age and future cognitive ability of the other candidate, leaving me uncertain as to whether he would be able to serve a full term if elected president, and if not, an extreme liberal would become our president. I believe that extremism, whether liberal or conservative, almost always will ultimately prove to be harmful to most people.
Furthermore, on a number of matters that I regard as important, the positions of both of these presidential candidates do not coincide with my own positions on these matters.
So, I am essentially being required to choose between voting for one of two major party candidates who are unacceptable to me; voting for a third-party candidate whose positions on important matters are unacceptable, unclear or unknown; or not voting for anyone to become our next president.
It is my hope and my prayer that God will help not only me, but also other voters throughout our nation to vote wisely in the coming election, particularly with regard to whom we vote for as president.
Harvey Armour
Winston-Salem
