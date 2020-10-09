WLET - Harvey Armour

A very difficult vote

As a Christian wanting to do what I believe God wants me to do, I am having a difficult time deciding how to vote in this year’s presidential election.

My primary dilemma is that one of the major party candidates is, at best, a “loose cannon,” who does not seem to be competent to continue to serve as the leader of our nation, and he has already divided our country into belligerent factions; whereas I have concerns about the age and future cognitive ability of the other candidate, leaving me uncertain as to whether he would be able to serve a full term if elected president, and if not, an extreme liberal would become our president. I believe that extremism, whether liberal or conservative, almost always will ultimately prove to be harmful to most people.

Furthermore, on a number of matters that I regard as important, the positions of both of these presidential candidates do not coincide with my own positions on these matters.

So, I am essentially being required to choose between voting for one of two major party candidates who are unacceptable to me; voting for a third-party candidate whose positions on important matters are unacceptable, unclear or unknown; or not voting for anyone to become our next president.