WLET - Harvey Armour

Suggestion regarding vaccinations

The July 18 article “N.C. scientists study COVID-19 vaccination rate” indicates that scientists have concluded that many people, because they are apathetic, are not getting vaccinated to protect themselves against COVID-19. And none of the attempts to motivate them to get vaccinated, including financial incentives, seem to be having much success.

Therefore, I would like to offer a suggestion for the health-care authorities and media to seriously consider.

I believe that if the various media provide daily videos of personal testimonials by unvaccinated people who have experienced a serious case of the coronavirus that necessitated their hospitalization or who had an unvaccinated family member who died, many of the people who have been apathetic about being vaccinated will realize the foolishness of their past apathy and will make a wise decision to get fully vaccinated.