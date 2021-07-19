WLET - Harvey Armour

Suggestion regarding vaccinations
The July 18 article “N.C. scientists study COVID-19 vaccination rate” indicates that scientists have concluded that many people, because they are apathetic, are not getting vaccinated to protect themselves against COVID-19. And none of the attempts to motivate them to get vaccinated, including financial incentives, seem to be having much success.
Therefore, I would like to offer a suggestion for the health-care authorities and media to seriously consider.
I believe that if the various media provide daily videos of personal testimonials by unvaccinated people who have experienced a serious case of the coronavirus that necessitated their hospitalization or who had an unvaccinated family member who died, many of the people who have been apathetic about being vaccinated will realize the foolishness of their past apathy and will make a wise decision to get fully vaccinated.
Why the health-care authorities and media have not already done this is beyond my comprehension. No other types of attempts have been more than marginally successful, so why not try doing what I am suggesting? If people do not trust either government or medical officials, maybe they will trust people like themselves who on videos lament the serious negative consequences they have had to deal with because of the apathy or dubious reasoning of themselves or their family members with regard to getting vaccinated.